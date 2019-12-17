Man Wanted After Firing Gun in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after they say he fired shots in his home and took off from police.

According to the release, Bloomsburg Police are looking for Michael Phillip Albert.

They say around 7:30pm Monday night Albert fired shots inside his residence on Franklin Street and then fled from officers in a red Dodge Challenger.

Police found the vehicle but there was no sign of Albert. He is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call 9-1-1.