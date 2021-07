DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a man they say stole power tools.

Dickson City police say the man, walked into the Lowe’s wearing a mask. He picked out some tools, and put them near the entrance. They say he watched for employees and took the tools, photographed without his mask.

If you have any information you are asked to call Officer Fredericks at 570-489-3231 ext. 2062.