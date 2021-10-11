Man turns himself in, charged with rape of a child in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police say they have charged a wanted man with rape of a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault after he turned himself in last Monday.

According to the news release, a warrant was out for the arrest of Elias Dominguez, 32, by the Hazleton Police Department after the assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Dominguez turned himself in last Monday and was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

No other details were given regarding when the incident happened.