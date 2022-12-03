MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to serve up to 11 years in prison for a drug delivery resulting in the death of a Snyder County man.

District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced Jose Jomar Mercado-Flores, 27, entered a plea and was sentenced to serve 5.5 to 11 years in prison for providing drugs that killed a man in Shamokin Dam.

I want to compliment the efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police, especially lead investigator Trooper Cameron Wolfberg, for building the case against the defendant that resulted in this sentence. While it can’t bring the victim back to his loved ones, this sentence does send the strong message that anyone who profits from the dangers of drug addiction will face harsh consequences. DA Piecuch

DA Piecuch went on to say our communities need to increase access to treatment and reduce barriers that hold people back from receiving the assistance they need.

Piecuch specifically noted stigma as a role in holding people back. He said the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative in Snyder County was built to help connect people with addictions to services or treatment that could help.

According to Piecuch, those charged with possession of drugs or paraphernalia will be eligible for a “special diversion program” if they accept the assistance offered by the DA’s office.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, go to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website to find treatment near you.