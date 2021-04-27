Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Kingston.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. First responders say a man in his 20s was struck by a car at the intersection of Vaughn Street and North Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what are being called “non-life-threatening injuries.”