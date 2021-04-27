Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Kingston

News
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Kingston.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. First responders say a man in his 20s was struck by a car at the intersection of Vaughn Street and North Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what are being called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos