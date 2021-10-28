Man taken to hospital after being struck by truck in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man was hit by a truck on Thursday morning in Wilkes-Barre.





It happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Kidder Street near Dunkin’.

It was reported to Eyewitness News a man was driving the truck that hit the victim. The victim was bleeding from the head and later transferred to the hospital. There is no update on his current conditions.

Police were in the area documenting the scene. Spray paint could be seen marking the road where the crash happened.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.