Man taken away in an ambulance after police chase in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA/LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man was taken away in an ambulance Monday night after a police chase.

It happened in Benton Township, near the Columbia, Luzerne County line around 7 p.m.

Police say the chase led them to a home on Burma road, a rural section of the township.

Shortly after, a man was taken out of the home on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.

Officials would not say what started the incident or if the man was being charged with any crime at this time.

This an ongoing investigation, we will update you with the latest information as it is released.