Man suspected of criminal mischief arrested in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport police were called around 10:00 Friday morning for reports of a man entering a garage and damaging a car.

Police say that 24-year-old Nicolas Carmine Grieco had entered a garage in the 100 block of Union Avenue and caused damage to a car.

Grieco fled the scene and was later located on Sherman Street where he was into custody without incident, police say.

Grieco was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and possessing instruments of a crime. He is currently being held at Lycoming County Prison.