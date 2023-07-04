WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office states early Tuesday morning a man was struck and killed by a car in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Coroner Jill Matthews, a crash involving a pedestrian occurred in the area of Scott and Mill Streets around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Matthews tells 28/22 News that a man was struck and killed by a car and the identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

We will update this article with the latest information as it is released.