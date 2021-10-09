Man stabs Apple store security guard over mask dispute in Manhattan: NYPD

Police outside the Apple store in Chelsea, Manhattan on Oct. 8, 2021. (Credit: PIX11)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a security guard outside a Manhattan Apple store on Friday during a dispute over wearing a mask, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to the Apple store at Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street around 6 p.m.

Investigators said the security guard asked the suspect to wear a mask when he entered the store and an argument ensued. The suspect then stabbed the guard multiple times and fled the scene, police said.

Apple store staff brought the security guard back inside the store and administered first aid until EMS arrived, according to the NYPD.

The guard was wounded in the arm and head, police said. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect remained at large Saturday morning. Police have not yet released a description.

While there is no universal indoor mask mandate in New York City, individual companies and business owners may require a face covering to enter their store. Apple’s website states masks are required for all employees and customers.