HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man was stabbed during a dispute in Hanover Township Friday afternoon.

An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News that a family dispute led to the stabbing of the middle aged man. All residents of the home were removed for precautionary reasons.

Officials say the man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.