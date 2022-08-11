SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announced the death of a man after he suffered burn wounds from smoking while using oxygen.

According to the coroner’s report, Harry M. Layaou, 62, of Scranton, was pronounced dead Wednesday around 7:50 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

As stated in the release, on July 31 Layaou was smoking cigarettes while using oxygen at his home causing severe burns.

Buglio states the cause of death stems from complications of third degree burns to the body and Layaou’s death was ruled accidental.

Scranton Police Department, along with the coroner are continuing to investigate.