Man Shot on Interstate During Road Rage Incident

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police have charged a Wilkes-Barre man with aggravated assault after they say he shot a man on Interstate 81 during a “road rage” incident in Luzerne County.

According to Police, at approximately 5:45pm Thursday, 56-year-old Kenneth Kuras became involved in a road rage incident with another driver near mile marker 140 on Interstate 81 northbound in Hazle Township.

During the altercation they say Kuras pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot 26-year-old James Leiphart, hitting him in the ankle. Leiphart was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Kuras was arraigned on charges including Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Terroristic Threats, as well as several vehicle code violations. He is currently in the Luzerne County Prison.