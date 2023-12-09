WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Williamsport police announced they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the street early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Williamsport police said they were called to the 1000 block of Memorial Avenue for several reports of shots fired.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS along with responding officers attempted to render aid to the victim; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene according to the Williamsport Police Department.

Investigators say this is an ongoing homicide investigation. They ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Agt. Ben Hitesman and 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 or by email at bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.