Man shoots dog after attack in Scranton, police say

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A dog was shot after a fight with another dog in Scranton’s West Side Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of South Grant Street. Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka says a man was walking his dog, a German Shepherd, when another dog ran from behind a house and the dogs attacked each other.

The man tried to pull the dogs away from each other but was unsuccessful. Chief Namiotka says the man ran back into his house, grabbed a pistol and shot the other dog. Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard several gunshots.

Scranton police are looking at cameras in the area to try to see the altercation. They will also be working with animal control to see if the dog was involved in any previous attacks.

No charges have been filed at this time. The department says they will be consulting with the DA’s office to see if any laws were broken.