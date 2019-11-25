Man Shoots Bow and Arrow: Leads to Arrest

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Watsontown arrested a man after they say he shot a bow and arrow at a person and threatened to kill several others.

Lucas H. Nye, 44, Watsontown was arrested Saturday night around 11pm on East Fourth Street in the Borough.

Police say he shot an arrow at a person and attempted to shoot a second time before having the weapon taken away from him. According to the police report, he attempted to stab the victim with an arrow while struggling on the ground.

Nye is said to have threatened to kill 3 people from a residence during the scuffle. All three were assaulted and injured.

Nye is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and other charges. He was taken to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.