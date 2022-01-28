Man sentenced up to 30 years in state prison for rape of two minors

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Snyder County District Attorney’s Office sentenced a man to 10-30 years in prison for the sexual assault of two females minors.

According to District Attorney Mike Piecuch, Timothy Lee Buhrman plead guilty to the rape of a child under the age of 13 and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child under the age of 16 in October 2021.

Investigators say Burhman was declared to be a sexually violent predator and will be required to follow strict requirements under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

He was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison followed by five years of consecutive probation.