PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Jason Michael Herman, 39, of Pine Grove, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release for possessing and distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said during the fall of 2020, Herman uploaded nine videos or around 675 images of child pornographic content onto a social media application, including images depicting the abuse of minors under the age of 12, as well as sending videos to other users.

Officials say Herman had a prior 2007 New Jersey conviction for possessing child pornography. This enhanced his federal sentence to a mandatory 10 years in prison.

The judge also ordered Herman to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).