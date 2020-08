WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) How students get to school has become a big question in the era of COVID-19. Some families are choosing to drive their students to school but buses will still run for families who can't do that.

The first day of school for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District is set for September 10 and while that may still seem far away, school bus companies are busy preparing to get students to and from school. This comes as families in the district were given three options this fall, one of them allowing students to be in the classroom five days a week.