Man sentenced to life in prison for death of Monroe County woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) James Bidwell, who was convicted of murdering a Monroe County woman in 2011, has been sentenced to life without parole by a judge.

Kristen Wagner’s death was originally ruled a homicide after she was found hanging at a scrap yard in Stroud Township which was owned by Bidwell. In 2014 one of Bidwell’s associates told police that Bidwell admitted to strangling Wagner.

Bidwell was charged in 2016.

A jury found him guilty back in February.

