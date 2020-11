SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 37-year-old Quintin Kinchen of Marienville was sentenced to four years of prison and three years of supervised release after he sent threatening mail to a former Lackawanna County district attorney who had prosecuted him for an aggravated assault in 2016.

He was serving the prison sentence for that assault when he sent the mail. Both threats were sent in early 2019 and included threats to both the victim and her family.