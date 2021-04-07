Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 38-year-old Lock Haven man will be spending several decades in prison for production of child pornography.

Michael Grenninger was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release after being found guilty of sexually abusing an eight-year-old child and recording the act.

Investigators say he also produced videos of minors ranging from eight years old to early teens doing sexually explicit acts, attempted to meet 11-year-old girls in New York City and Virginia for sex and sent a sexually explicit photo of himself.

