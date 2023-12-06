(28/22 NEWS) — A Luzerne County man was sentenced to 2 years in prison on Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Omar Vargas, 32, of Drums, Luzerne County, was sentenced on Tuesday, December 5, to a term of 2 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Vargas pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on August 21. The conviction was the result of an encounter between Vargas and law enforcement officers on January 4, 2021.

Officials say that officers initiated a traffic stop of a car where Vargas was a passenger. Vargas fled from the scene and entered a third-party residence where he was arrested having been found hiding in the attic.

Officers located a baggie containing approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine lying next to the front tire of one of the vehicles that Vargas ran between as he was attempting to flee.