Man sentenced on child pornography charges in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wayne County district attorney announced that Stephen Albrecht, 57, of Cape Carteret, NC, has been sentenced to 2 to 6 years at a state correctional facility for possessing child pornography.

In May 2020, Albrecht plead guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography, both felonies in the third degree.

The Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, along with officers from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Wayne County Detectives, served Albrecht a warrant in September of 2019. During the search, multiple devices were seized. Albrecht was found in possession of multiple images containing child pornography on his computer.

According to officers, approximately 4,000 of those images were categorized as “child abuse material” or “child exploitive”.