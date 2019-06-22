Keep WBRE!

Man sentenced in sister’s stabbing death

A Hunlock Creek man who pleaded guilty to murdering his sister will now serve up to 20 years in prison.

41-year-old Eric Getz was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in April to third-degree murder. Getz admitted stabbing to death Rebecca Getz in February 2017 during a fight at their Hunlock Creek home.

He will serve his 10-to-20-year sentence in state prison.

