SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to abusing and sexually trafficking a woman with HIV, in Scranton.

According to court documents, on Thursday, Keshon Micheal Bailey was sentenced to two and a half years to seven years in state prison for prostituting an HIV-positive woman in the Scranton area last year.

Bailey, of Schenectady, was sentenced Thursday after his April 21 guilty plea to the charge of trafficking of individuals, as prosecutors agreed to drop several prostitution-related counts.

Bailey was arrested in early December after a prostitution investigation by members of the city police Street Crimes Unit.

Police accused him of making a woman from Mississippi have sex with 20 men over a roughly 10-day period while Bailey knew the woman had HIV, police said.

The woman, who was not charged, told investigators Bailey controlled her and would beat her if she refused to meet with a man, police said.

In handing down a sentence at the top end of the standard range, Moyle told Bailey the court was taking into account the seriousness of the charges and the impact on the victim and the community.

However, she noted the defendant has attended college and said she hopes he can rehabilitate himself.

“You have the ability when you’re paroled to turn this around,” Judge Moyle added.

Moyle said Bailey will receive credit for time served since his arrest but she ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

