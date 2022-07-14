WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced they have sentenced a man for illegally selling firearms to convicted felons.

According to court documents, Emmanuel Morrobel illegally bought and sold 40 guns to people he knew were convicted felons.

Morrobel was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 16 years in prison and a maximum of 32 years in prison.

Investigators said Morrobel used his clean record to purchase firearms from seven different retailers in northeastern Pennsylvania, and following the purchases he would advertise his services to the “criminal underworld.”

District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce said most of the guns were ending up in the hands of teenagers.

Law enforcement said they were able to recover 16 of the 40 guns, meaning 24 illegal firearms are still on the street.

Efforts to recover the remaining firearms are still underway according to officials.