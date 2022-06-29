EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man originally from California, has been sentenced to almost 4 years in prison for his role in a national drug trafficking organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Esgardo Carrillo, 29, of Stanton, California, was sentenced on Wednesday to 3 years and 9 months in prison followed by a 2-year term of supervised release for participating in a drug trafficking ring that moved large quantities of drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from California to different major cities in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from mid-2018 until April of 2019, Carrillo arranged a group of couriers who packaged large quantities of illegal drugs in suitcases which would be transported on commercial flights from West coast locations to cities like New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Milwaukee.

Carrillo either took or coordinated at least 21 such trips during the conspiracy period. Once arriving at the location, Carrillo and the other couriers would pass the drugs on to co-conspirators for local distribution, Attorney Karam says.