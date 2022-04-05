SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced in federal court after prosecutors say he used a person’s identity to try and open a cell phone plan while he was already under court supervision.

Robert Cagle, 57, of Scranton, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison followed by one year of supervised release for aggravated identity theft. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the judge also sentenced Cagle to an additional 18 months in prison for committing the offense while already under federal supervised release, totaling 42 months of imprisonment.

Gurganus said on December 4, 2019, Cagle used a Florida man’s personal information to open a line of credit in order to purchase a phone plan while he was on supervised release for similar crimes related to identity theft and fraud committed in 2014.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Philadelphia Division and the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffery St. John prosecuted the case.