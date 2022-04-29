SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man will serve time in prison for delivering drugs that resulted in death, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to a release, 46-year-old Nathaniel Speaks pled guilty to drug distribution resulting in death charges.

The incident took place in March of 2022 when he sold fentanyl to a 50-year-old woman in Coolbaugh Township which resulted in her death, says US Attorney Gurganus,

Speaks was sentenced to serve 17 years and 6 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release.