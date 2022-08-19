WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats.

Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at the Montgomery Area School District in July 2021 claiming it would be “a school of ashes” with “dead kids along the way.”

Dulgar pled guilty to interstate threat charges back in March 2022.