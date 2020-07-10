Man sentenced for 2017 Children and Youth Services firebombing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A man charged with “firebombing” the Luzerne County Children and Youth office building in 2017 has been sentenced.

50-year-old Philip Finn Jr. of Plains was sentenced to to 10 years in prison followed by three years supervised release for use of fire to commit stalking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, in March of 2017 Finn threw three Molotov cocktails at the Luzerne County Children and Youth Building to harass and intimidate two children and employees.

Finn also used social media to harass the employees.

The judge who sentenced Finn also ordered him to pay $398,756 in restitution for the fire and water

damage to the building.