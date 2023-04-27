SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton man has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing a 52-year-old woman in the head in 2021.

According to the affidavit, on October 9, 2021, police responded to an incident at a Convenient Market for assault.

When the police arrived they said, a 52-year-old woman was holding a bloody towel to her head after being stabbed by a man identified as 38-year-old Jeremy D. Smith with a steak knife.

Police say the woman told them she was holding the store door open for Smith as he was holding walking into the convenient store when she was pushed to the ground and stabbed in the head.

Smith fled the scene right after without taking anything from her, police note.

Detectives said they received information regarding a man fitting the description of Smith wearing a red football jersey with “19” on the front and back, throwing a rock through Samarios restaurant, and then fleeing on foot.

Officers arrived at Smith’s residence and answered the door wearing a red football jersey. Once police entered the home they found evidence from the assault, police say.

The victim had multiple gashes in the head one of which missed a major artery, a bruise the size of a baseball, received stitches for other gashes, and 8 staples to close the lacerations, as stated in the criminal complaints.

Smith has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison.