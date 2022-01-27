Man scalded with oil, beat with frying pan in Lackawanna County

THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man sustained serious injuries after having hot oil thrown at him and being beaten with a frying pan, according to state police.

According to police, there were reports of a disturbance at a home in Country Club Estates on Sunday just before midnight. When police arrived, the victim told them that 27-year-old Richard Charkowsky of Roselle Park, New Jersey, was cooking potatoes in the kitchen and asked if he wanted any. The victim declined and said that Charkowsky became “suddenly enraged.”

Police say that Charkowsky threw the hot oil on the victim’s face and then beat him with the frying pan so hard that the metal hand broke off. He then attempted to run away but was found barefoot on a nearby road.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for burns and a significant head injury. Charkowsky was interviewed and taken into custody.

Charkowsky is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, simple assault, possession of a criminal instrument and harassment. Unable to post $100,000 bail, he is being held at Lackawanna County Jail.