KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck.

The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was working on the road when he was struck. Officers say the victim was responsive at the time they arrived on the scene.

The incident is under investigation. The man was taken to the hospital but there is no word on his current condition at this time.

Peirce Street is currently blocked between the intersection of North Gates and Tioga Avenues as police clean up the scene.