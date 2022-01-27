Man riding ATV being towed by vehicle dies after crash in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has died in a crash after police say he rode on an ATV that flipped while being towed by another vehicle.

According to the Coal Township Police Department, on Thursday officers were called to the scene of a vehicle accident involving a towed ATV around 6:00 a.m.

Police say a male, 37, was on an ATV being towed with a chain by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The ATV flipped causing the victim to fall underneath while the Jeep was still driving.

Officials say a passenger heard a noise, informed the driver to stop, and found the victim pinned under the ATV unresponsive. The passenger then performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The victim later died from his injuries at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.