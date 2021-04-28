Man residing at Wilkes Barre Lodge facing multiple felony charges after police executed search warrant

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man residing at the Wilkes Barre Lodge is facing multiple felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

On Tuesday, police say Reginald Redfearn was arrested after they executed a search warrant at the Wilkes Barre Lodge where Redfearn and a 7-year-old boy were residing.

During the search, they say the 7-year-old was sleeping next to unsecured controlled substances and had easy access to them. Police seized 139 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of methamphetamines, and a significant quantity of marijuana being packaged in the room.

Several hundred dollars were also found in a drawer with the controlled substances. Redfearn was arraigned and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility after not making bail.

