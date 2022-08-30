SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of the Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift rescued a man that fell into the Nay Aug Gorge, in Scranton, Tuesday evening.

According to Assistant Fire Chief, Jack Davis, a man fell into the gorge during a walk on the trail. The Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift firefighters responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and after an extensive search, found the victim wedged between two rocks on the east side of the gorge.

“We found him on the steeper side of the gorge, so we got him in a harness and a personal flotation device and lifted him up and out,” explained Assistant Chief Davis.

Assistant Fire Chief Davis said the C-Shift Rescue Unit set up a rope system rescue to pull the victim to safety and got him out between 6:30 and 7:00 Tuesday night.

Officials say, the C-Shift firefighters worked together to bring the victim to safety and the victim was able to walk out of the gorge to emergency responders where he was evaluated and taken to a local Scranton hospital.

“It really was a team effort, I can’t single anyone one man out because they all worked together to get him up,” added Assistant Chief Davis.

The extent of any injuries the victim may have sustained is unknown at this time.