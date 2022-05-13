MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man from Lackawanna County fell victim to a fake social media account, where the suspect later tried to extort him.

State police are now investigating the incident that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning where a 24-year-old man was baited by a fake social media account.

Upon making contact with the fake account, troopers say that the victim was coerced into sending “self-depicting pornographic material” to the person.

After he sent the image, the account holder then demanded $1,800 from the victim, according to officials. The fake account, troopers say, threatened to send the videos and pictures to the victim’s friends and family if payment was not received.

State police are investigating the incident.