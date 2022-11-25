GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County.

According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township.

Photo Credit: Greenfield Township Police Department

No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Greenfield Township Police Department at 570-282-7000; ext: 1.