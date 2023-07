CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a man in Conyngham Township.

According to state police, they are investigating a missing persons report for David Lamb from the Locustdale area.

Lamb is a white male who is six foot three inches and about 220 pounds, as stated by PSP.

PSP says anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lamb to contact the Pennsylvania State Police-Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.