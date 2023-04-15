KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—A Luzerne County native is recalling a dark day for a nationally recognized running event.

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. A Kingston man was among the many marathoners that day of the deadly bombing.

Bill Urbanski has been a runner for decades and was no stranger to the Boston Marathon when he decided to give it a go in 2013 after skipping a few years.

“[I was] really excited to be back there, and you know, just went about my business running the race like everyone else did that day,” said Urbanski.

Which he did, Urbanski completed the race and was on his way to a celebratory drink and meal with friends, which had become a tradition.

“We met, went to the restaurant, we sat down, and just ordered our drinks and that’s when the first bomb went off,” says Urbanski.

At first, they thought it was thunder, but that changed after when the second bomb went off.

“The entire building shook we were in the Prudential Center which is now 50 plus story skyscraper and you literally felt the entire building shake and immediately people knew that it was not thunder. it was something serious,” explained Urbanski.

What happened next was horrifying.

“They started shuttling everyone away from the bombs we saw all the law enforcement and emergency personnel running towards where the bombs were going off and then basically telling everyone else to evacuate in the opposite direction,” Urbanski continued.

From there they ran to a friend’s car and left the city.

“My brother lives in Connecticut so we all drove back to his house spent the night there and then went back the next morning to retrieve my car and at that point it was it looks like a war zone. it was military humvees all over the place,” added Urbanski.

Despite such a terrifying experience, Urbanski has been back every year since.

“This is my 15th Boston and I fell in love with this race the first first time I ran yeah I’m hopelessly addicted so don’t think um as long as my body holds up. I’m gonna keep on doing this,” said Urbanski.

Urbanski will be running in this year’s marathon on Monday.