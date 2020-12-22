Man pronounced dead after crash in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Central Road in Sugarloaf Township on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified by the Columbia Counter Coroner as 86-year-old Thomas Travitzky.

Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg say the vehicle, a Ram 1500, went off the road, over the shoulder and approximately 113 feet through the snow before hitting a tree.

The vehicle sustained severe damage and Travitzky was pronounced dead at the scene.