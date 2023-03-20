GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to a tax evasion scheme on Thursday.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 16, 2023, Brian Propst, age 51, of Greenfield Township, Lackawanna County, pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion.

The United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Propst operates DKB Transportation, Inc., a bus company that provided transportation for various school districts in NEPA.

Officials say from 2016 through 2019, DKB Transportation, Inc. employed numerous people, around one-half of whom he paid “under the table.”

Court papers say that means no employment tax money was withheld or accounted for, or paid to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

U.S. Officials Propst agreed to fully cooperate with the IRS and to pay all taxes owed together with interest and penalties as determined by the court.

The combined maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.