EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Thursday, that a New York man pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Susquehanna County.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Roy Niles, age 58, of Nineveh, New York, pleaded guilty on October 26, before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Niles admitted to conspiring with another individual to distribute between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in the Susquehanna County area in March 2020.

U.S. Attorneys says the charge stems from an incident in March 2020, in which Niles arranged to purchase several pounds of crystal methamphetamine from another individual in Susquehanna County.

Officials, after the methamphetamine was received by Niles, the Pennsylvania State Police moved in and attempted to arrest him.

Niles fled from the police and led police on a high-speed chase from Pennsylvania into New York where he was later apprehended.

Under federal law, the drug trafficking offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.