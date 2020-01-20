Man Pleads Guilty to Homicide in Susquehanna County

MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Susquehanna County District Attorney, Quentin Millard pleaded guilty to third-degree-murder Monday.

Millard’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning. He was facing charges of homicide and abuse of corpse.

His co-conspirator Andrea Martel pleaded guilty last month.

Both were charged in connection with the death of John Amrein.

Police say Amrein went to Martel’s home in Harmony Village Trailer Park near Hallsted back in September of 2018. A fight ensued and Amrein was killed.

Police say Amrein was killed at this home in The Harmony Village Trailer Park near Hallstead in September of 2018.

They also said the pair waited until later that morning to bring his body about ten miles away to Quentin Millard’s home on Highlands Road.

They then allegedly dragged him 20 minutes into the woods and buried him.