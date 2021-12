WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pled guilty but mentally ill to the murder of his grandfather.

Joshua Bacon pled guilty to beating his 91-year-old grandfather, George Bacon to death in his Sweet Valley home in January of 2020.

At the time police said an alcohol and drug-fueled rage led to the attack.

Joshua Bacon was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for one count of criminal homicide and third-degree murder.