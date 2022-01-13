Man pleads guilty to charges of assault against child in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Avis man pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a victim less than 6 years old.

In March Aaron Confer, 22, waived his preliminary hearing. He was scheduled for a 2 day trial in early February. However, with the guilty plea, there will no longer be a trial.

According to court documents, charges stem from an incident at his home on February 10, 2021. Police were called to the Lock Haven Hospital after a mother brought her 3-month-old child to the hospital for injuries and bruises on the child’s body.

The charges filed by the Pine Creek Township police against Confer are aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, reckless endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

Confer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 14th at 8:30 a.m.