CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY — The Wayne County District Attorney announced a man has pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle for separate crashes in 2020.

According to District Attorney A.G. Howell, on Tuesday, Thomas M. Frisch Jr., pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of DUI, and one count of aggravated assault by vehicle from two incidents that occurred on April 8, 2020, and May 22, 2020.

On April 8, 24-year-old Zachary Brooks and 25-year-old Robert Anderson, both of Waymart, lost their lives due to injuries sustained during the crash, officials say.

According to a press release, on May 22, 2020, just before 6:00 p.m., PSP responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles on State Route 6, Roosevelt Highway in Wayne County.

State police say they asked Frisch how the crash occurred, to which he replied, that he was reaching for his phone when he crashed into the other vehicle. Officers say while speaking with Frisch they observed him being very calm and lethargic and his eyes were also glossy and constricted.

Troopers asked Frisch if he had taken anything prescribed or any illegal drugs. According to the release, Frisch told police he had taken methadone around 4:30 p.m. police say they gave Frisch a sobriety test, that he failed.

PSP said Frisch was taken into custody and transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. Court papers say Frisch had the following in his system:

Fentanyl

Norfentanyl

Ketamine

Norketamine

Trazodone

THC

Methadone

EDDP (metabolite of methadone)

In the second case, stemming from April 8, 2020, at 11:39 p.m., PSP Honesdale got a call for a two-vehicle head-on crash again in the area of 94 Roosevelt Highway, State Route 6, in Wayne County.

Police say they arrived just after midnight on April 9 and saw a blue Chevy Silverado in the eastbound travel lane and observed the driver of the Silverado climbing out of the vehicle, and police identified him as Thomas M. Frisch Jr.

State troopers said they observed a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Robert Anderson, 25, with his passenger Zachary Brooks, 24, both of Waymart who were on their way home after work.

Police say they found syringes around the scene of the crash. When sent to the lab for testing, the blood inside the syringe was a match to Frisch.

As stated in the release, when troopers asked Frisch about the syringes he told police they were his girlfriend’s. In a later interview with PSP, Frisch’s girlfriend relayed that the syringes weren’t hers.

According to law enforcement, Frisch was asked if he used any drugs or alcohol prior to the accident to which he replied no, as he was signing a medical refusal form. PSP said they observed Frisch having tremors while signing.

Officials say while Frisch was with police they discovered him to be in possession of a black vape pen with a liquid THC cartridge, a schedule I controlled substance.

Police then conducted a second interview where Frisch admitted to using benzodiazepines and marijuana. He stated he used the vape pen throughout the day and also went to the methadone clinic for his dose earlier in the day.

State Troopers asked Frisch to submit to a chemical blood test, he replied, “I guarantee there is going to be THC and things in my blood if I got a blood test right now.”

Prior to going to the hospital, investigators revealed Frisch wrote the following in part on his Facebook page:

“This piece of [expletive] hit me head-on at 11 o’clock at night last night killing himself. I wish that scumbag had to live and feel the pain that I’m feeling right now. The PSP had the audacity to try and get blood from me for a DUI. Ha, nice try suckas, good thing my veins don’t cooperate with police either.”

According to police, in a second post, Frisch wrote in part, ” Shows how much PA cares about money, they couldn’t charge the dead guy with a DUI so they wanted to get my [expletive] blood instead.”

Lastly, Frisch wrote in a third post, “They still took me in for blood. Too bad my veins are chemo rubber and no one can get a needle in them. [Expletive] scumbag pigs.”

A report from PSP Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist determined and confirmed the direction the vehicles were traveling on April 8, 2020, the night of the fatal crash.

According to the report, the Chevy truck driven by Frisch was traveling West on State Route 6 on the westbound land and crossed the double yellow line in the middle of the road traveling completely into the left eastbound lane of traffic, which is where the fatal crash occurred, as the Nissan was traveling in that direction. PSP says the Chevy impacted the front of the Nissan and the force caused the vehicle to spin a complete 180 degrees before coming to a stop.

The Honorable President Judge Janine Edwards accepted Frisch’s guilty pleas and scheduled a sentencing sharing for Thursday, June 9.

In regard to both cases, Frisch faces a total maximum penalty of 33 years in prison and or a $70,000 fine.