Man Pleads Guilty in Baby Death Case

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 24-year-old Christian Tuliszewski, who was facing homicide charges for the May 2018 death of his six-month-old son Brady entered an involuntary manslaughter guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Tuliszewski also entered guilty pleas to two child endangerment charges after admitting to using heroin and then falling asleep on the infant.

The judge immediately sentenced him to serve 3-6 years in state prison followed by 4 years of probation.

State police say before the infant died, Tuliszewski sent text messages to the baby’s mother Samantha Defrancesco threatening to suffocate him if she didn’t get drugs.

When investigators arrived on scene they say they found drug paraphernalia in the couple’s Chestnuthill Township home.

Defrancesco recently was sentenced in the case on the same charges.